Senzo Meyiwa trial: Proceedings halted after judge falls ill

The murder trial of slain soccer star Senzo Meyiwa will not proceed as scheduled this week owing to Judge Tshifhiwa Maumela, who is not feeling well.



Proceedings set down for the short week at the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria.

“He might not be able to continue with the case because of health reasons. We are going to sit down and plan a way forward,” explained state advocate, George Baloyi.

However, it is understood proceedings will resume on 17 July.

The trial for Meyiwa’s murder, which occurred in 2014, has now been in court for two years.

Meyiwa was shot dead in the family home of his then-lover and musician, Kelly Khumalo, in Vosloorus.

Khumalo, her mother Ntombi, sister Zandie, Zandie’s boyfriend at the time – Longwe Twala, and Senzo’s friends – Thwala and Tumelo Madlala, were in the house at the time of the murder.

Five suspects; Bongani Ntanzi, Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya, Mthobisi Ncube, Mthokoziseni Maphisa and Fisokuhle Ntuli are on trial for Meyiwa’s murder.

Zandile Khumalo testimony

Zandile Khumalo was set to resume her testimony after proceedings went into recess last month.

In her last testimony, Khumalo, made a remarkable u-turn from a television interview she gave ten months ago, in which she told eNCA that she would not be able to identify the intruders.

“They were wearing masks half of the time, so there is no way I can say it’s this one or that one… Maybe they’ve cut their hair, maybe they’ve gained weight, it’s been a while.”

However, during her testimony, Khumalo placed accused number one at the crime scene, saying that accused number one was the first intruder.

She also testified that the second intruder had violently elbowed her mother, who had gone to get another phone that was charging.

Khumalo watched the events unfold after she had taken refuge from the violent onslaught in the family bathroom.

She also painted a picture of Meyiwa’s romantic relationship with her sister, describing the pair as smitten and madly in love.

Meyiwa was married to another woman at the time, Mandisa Meyiwa. Khumalo testified Mandisa locked horns with her late husband’s mistress at the hospital after the soccer star was declared dead.

When the sisters left the hospital room, they found that many people had arrived, including Orlando Pirates players with their girlfriends, musician Chicco Twala (Longwe’s father), and Meyiwa’s lawful wife Mandisa.

Zandie told the court that Mandisa and her friends went straight for Khumalo.

“Mandisa and her friends attacked Kelly and pulled her braids,” Zandie said.

The two women had to be separated, and she told Mandisa, “This is not the time; Senzo was not a person that liked hostility. Let us try, no matter how bad we are feeling, and focus on this we are faced with right now”.

“Mandisa told Kelly, ‘You already killed him [Senzo],” Zandie said.

