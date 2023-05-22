Sello Maake KaNcube continues to take jabs at Zandie Khumalo following last week’s brawl

By Lineo Lesemane

Veteran actor Sello Maake KaNcube recently spoke to Zimoja following his heated Twitter exchange with @ZandieKhumaloSA.

As the murder trial of the former soccer star Senzo Meyiwa drags on, the actor took to Twitter last week to share his views about the trial, saying what is happening with it is heartbreaking.

He said he knows the pain of losing a son and would not wish it on anyone.

He added: “Why can’t this [Zandie] person testify on camera when she claims to be a celebrity? Some of us didn’t even know of her till the Senzo matter! This is truly annoying what these people are doing to this family!

“The sooner she testifies, the sooner she can go to her ‘quiet’ and so-called private life! This is really the worst form of injustice!”

Things took an expected turn when @ZandieKhumaloSA responded, insulting the actor. However, this is a fake account. Zandie confirmed to The Citizen that she is not on Twitter.

Did I touch a never? Motor, sensory or autonomic but judging by your response it's all 3! Don't make noise on social media and rather improve your argument.



You have bigger issues to deal with than le khehla! Bye Sophie!— Sello Maake kaNcube -Archie Moroka ☺️ (@sellomkn) May 16, 2023

‘I felt more sorry for her than angry’

Speaking to Zimoja, Sello said he felt sorry for ‘Zandie’ after she insulted him on Twitter. He said it’s not his job to discipline ill-mannered kids.

“I try to exercise emotional intelligence when I read anything on social media or any publication for that matter. Upon reading her post, I felt more sorry for her than angry.

“I’m not one to reprimand other people’s children, that’s a job for their parents. As parents, all we can do is try to raise our children the best way we know how, but that doesn’t mean we must be held accountable for how they turn out or behave in society at large,” he said.

Zandie’s testimony at the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial

Meanwhile, Zandie Khumalo left people with more questions than answers when she testified in court last week Thursday.

Amongst many other things, she told the court that she could not remember the police number on the day of the shooting.

“I started panicking. I saw blood on the floor and his T-shirt. He seemed to struggle to breathe. I remembered I had hidden my phone behind the cushion when the intruder came in and demanded cell phones and money.

“I was panicking, I couldn’t dial because I forgot the number 10111. My mind froze. I went out to seek help,” she said.

