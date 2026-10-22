Suspect who killed policewoman with car in Lichtenburg mall parking lot back in court next week

Police are investigating a case of murder as well as the possible contravention of immigration legislation.

Tributes have been pouring in for the woman who was killed by a reckless driver in a shopping mall parking lot on Monday.

Confirmed to be South African Police Service (Saps) warrant officer Eunice Nortman, the 53-year-old has been described as an honest, real, and remarkable woman.

Saps confirmed that 23-year-old Akilesh Gupta appeared before the Lichtenburg Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday and is set to return on 27 October.

“[Nortman] was on duty during the incident and was transported to hospital by emergency medical services for medical treatment. Sadly, she succumbed to her injuries later that evening.

“A case of murder is being investigated, while further charges relating to an alleged contravention of immigration legislation are also being pursued,” North West Saps spokesperson Colonel Adéle Myburgh stated.

A widely-circulated video shows the harrowing moment when Nortman is hit by the reckless motorist.

Nortman is seen walking away from her red sedan, after which she reaches a humped pedestrian crossing.

She reaches the intersection at the same time as a white SUV, and after both parties stop, Nortman begins crossing the road as the vehicle begins to wildly accelerate.

The vehicle continues to speed up, crashing over a small island before colliding with large traffic cones and a small white hatchback.

What appears to be a bearded man in a black tracksuit exits the vehicle, looking around bemused as bystanders rush the area to check on the victim.

While Nortman lies motionless on the bricked surface, the man in the tracksuit begins strolling towards the shops before another man chases him.

‘Deserved to get home safely’

Police portfolio committee Ian Cameron joined the chorus of condolences on Thursday, stating he was “absolutely horrified” by what was depicted on the CCTV footage

It is heartbreaking, and I struggle to comprehend how her life could end like this. She was a person with loved ones, a life and a future. She deserved to get home safely,” stated Cameron.

The committee chair described the act that took Nortman’s life as “evil”, adding that the perpetrator must be prosecuted with urgency.

“The driver must face the full consequences of whatever the investigation establishes. Bail must also be opposed at all costs.

“To Eunice’s family, loved ones and colleagues: my heartfelt condolences. What you are going through is unimaginable. Her life mattered. Her death must receive the urgency and seriousness it deserves,” Cameron concluded.