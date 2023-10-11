WATCH Thabo Bester trial: State withdraws charges against three accused

During proceedings, Bester told the court that Advocates Dali Mpofu and Zandile Mshololo will be joining his legal team.

Screengrab of Thabo Bester in court on Wednesday – 11 October 2023

The state has withdrawn charges against three of the 12 accused in the Thabo Bester prison escape case.

Bester, his girlfriend Nandipha Magudumana and 10 others appeared in the Bloemfontein Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday.

They face several charges including fraud and corruption, aiding and abetting a prisoner to escape and tampering with a corpse.

Charges withdrawn

The other accused of having a hand in the escape include: Magudumana’s father Zolile Cornelius Sekeleni, former G4S employees Senohe Matsoara, Buti (Motenyane John) Masukela, Tieho Frans Makhotsa, Nastassja Jansen, Joel Maketha, Moeketsi Ramolula, Thabang Meir, Integriton CCTV technician, Teboho James Lipholo, and Zando Moyo. A Zimbabwean national was arrested for allegedly helping Magudumana claim a body under false pretences.

However, state prosecutor Amanda Bester told Acting Chief Magistrate Estelle de Lange the state was withdrawing charges against a G4S operator Jansen and Mier and Ramulula, who are also G4S officials.

However, Bester did not say why the state had withdrawn its case against them.

She said the state was also ready to hand over the indictment which sets out the charges to the remaining accused.

More lawyers for Bester

A pre-trial conference is set down for the 31 January 2024.

During proceedings, Bester told the court Advocates Dali Mpofu and Zandile Mshololo would be joining his legal team.

“I feel that there is quite a few things I want them to deal with.”

Nandipha collapses

Earlier, Magudumana collapsed in the holding cells of the Park Road Police Station in Bloemfontein ahead of her court appearance.

Magudumana’s lawyer Machini Motloung said she was not feeling well.

“She is in the cells, I don’t need to be a medical expert to see it. She is on the floor, these are the harshest inhumane conditions one can be subjected to. Even accused persons have rights. Now we are sitting here with someone who is unwell,” he told journalists.

Bester and Magudumana were arrested in April, about 10km out of Arusha in Tanzania, after fleeing the hotel they were staying in.

Both are in custody, Bester at Kgosi Mampuru Prison in Gauteng and Magudumana at Kokstad Prison in KwaZulu-Natal.

