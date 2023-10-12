News today: Charges withdrawn, Tuks stunt backfires, water shutdown, Nelson Mandela Bay metro tensions, and more

News today includes the state withdrew charges against three of the 12 accused in the Thabo Bester prison escape case, and several areas in eThekwini will experience water supply interruptions during the metro’s planned 24-hour water shutdown from midnight yesterday.

Meanwhile, two accused of killing Senzo Meyiwa are seeking the dismissal of their alleged confession statements, and a PR stunt by the youth wing of the civil rights organisation AfriForum backfired.

News Today: 12 October

In today’s weather update, the weather service has warned about the possibility of severe thunderstorms with strong damaging winds, large amounts of small hail, and heavy downpours resulting in localised flooding in four provinces.

State withdraws charges against three accused in Bester trial

The state has withdrawn charges against three of the 12 accused in the Thabo Bester prison escape case.

State prosecutor Amanda Bester told Acting Chief Magistrate Estelle de Lange the state was withdrawing charges against a G4S operator Nastassja Jansen, Thabang Meir and Moeketsi Ramolula, who are also G4S officials.

However, Bester did not say why the state had withdrawn its case against them.

AfriForum’s sticker stunt backfires

A PR stunt by the youth wing of the civil rights organisation AfriForum backfired after the University of Pretoria announced that it will be taking disciplinary action against the group for placing stickers around the campus that read: ‘No whites allowed’.

The students claim they “merely trying to prove a point”.

The organisation’s youth wing, Afriforum Jeug, placed the stickers at the entrance of the Hatfield campus in reaction to chants by EFF students during a political meeting.

Accused seek dismissal of ‘confessions’

Two of the five men accused of killing former Orlando Pirates goalkeeper, Senzo Meyiwa are seeking the dismissal of their alleged confession statements.

The trial resumed in the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria on Wednesday, but was postponed after a request from the defence.

Advocate Sipho Ramosepele, counsel for Sibiya and Ntanzi, asked the court to dismiss the alleged confession statements, arguing they were made because police allegedly tortured and coerced them into doing so.

24-hour water shutdown

Several areas in eThekwini experienced water supply interruptions during the metro’s planned 24-hour water shutdown from midnight Wednesday to complete repair work at the Durban Heights Water Treatment Plant.

The repair of the treatment plant’s Aquaduct-2 will be carried out by uMngeni-uThukela Water (UUW).

The aqueduct was washed away by the devastating floods which wreaked havoc in KwaZulu-Natal in April 2022.

Tensions boil in Nelson Mandela Bay metro

The Nelson Mandela Bay metro is once again facing uncertainty in the mayoral office after the position was declared vacant.

In a letter written to the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) this week, Nelson Mandela Bay city manager Noxolo Nqwazi informed the commission of the two proportional representation (PR) seat vacancies in the council.

The PR seats were occupied by Nelson Mandela Bay mayor, Gary van Niekerk and his fellow National Alliance (NA) councillor, John Mitchell.

