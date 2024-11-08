Mother who allegedly hired hitmen to murder ‘drug-addict’ son remains behind bars

The accused had been experiencing problems with her son, who struggled with drug addiction and was considered a nuisance at home.

Shayhieda Dollie of Gelvandale, Gqeberha, appeared before the New Brighton Magistrate Court. Picture: NPA

A woman who allegedly hired hitmen to murder her son, planning to claim from life insurance, will remain behind bars until her next court appearance.

49-year-old Shayhieda Dollie of Gelvandale, in Gqeberha, appeared before the New Brighton Magistrate Court on Friday.

She is facing charges of murder and conspiracy to murder her 22-year-old son, Moegamat Thaafir Dollie, who was allegedly addicted to drugs.

Murder

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) regional spokesperson Luxolo Tyali said the alleged premeditated murder occurred on 28 October 2024.

Dollie, an unemployed woman, had been experiencing problems with her son, who struggled with drug addiction and was considered a nuisance at home.

Tyali said Dollie allegedly consulted with various people who suggested a “permanent solution”.

“The accused then allegedly orchestrated a plan with two individuals, known as “Shaun” and “Oompie,” hiring hitmen from Johannesburg for an initial R80,000, later increased to R380,000 due to her procrastination.

ALSO READ: Limpopo pigsty murders: Two accused abandon bid for bail

Life insurance

The plan unfolded when Dollie told her son he had a job interview, and the perpetrators picked him up, ultimately leading to his murder,” Tyali said.

Tyali said the motive was allegedly to claim R2 million in life insurance which would be used to pay the hitmen.

“The state opposes bail on the matter, which has been postponed to 15 November 2024 for profile verification purposes.”

Pigsty murders

Earlier this week two of the three men linked to the death of two women who were fed to pigs at Onverwacht farm, near Kotishing village in Makotopong, have abandoned their bid for bail.

Limpopo pig farmer Zackariah Olivier and his co-accused Rudolph de Wet, and Zimbabwean national William Musoro were back in the Polokwane Regional Court on Wednesday for a formal bail hearing.

NPA regional spokesperson Mashudu Malabi Dzhangi said the matter was postponed to 22 November 2024 in respect of accused number one (Olivier) for a bail application.

“Accused two (De Wet) and three (Musoro) are no longer proceeding with the bail application. The matter is postponed to 18 February 2025 for further investigations. The appeal is upheld [and] the defence will receive the copies of the dockets before trial.”

All three accused will remain remanded in custody pending their bail applications.

ALSO READ: Former municipal manager sentenced in R230m VBS Bank scandal