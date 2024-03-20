Courts

Home » News » South Africa » Courts

Avatar photo

By Faizel Patel

Senior Digital Journalist

1 minute read

20 Mar 2024

10:42 am

JUST IN: Zuma’s bid to force removal of arms deal corruption prosecutor Downer dismissed

Zuma's matter was heard in the Pietermaritzburg Court on Wednesday with Judge Nkosinathi Chili presiding.

Former president, Jacob Zuma. Picture: Gallo Images

Former President Jacob Zuma’s bid to force the removal of his arms deal corruption prosecutor Billy Downer has been dismissed.

The matter was heard in the Pietermaritzburg Court on Wednesday with Judge Nkosinathi Chili presiding.

Chili dismissed Zuma’s latest bid to remove Downer as his prosecutor after finding that the former president failed to show that Downer’s continued presence as his prosecutor would violate his fair trial rights.

ALSO READ: High Court to deliver judgment on Zuma’s bid to remove Downer

Read more on these topics

arms deal Billy Downer corruption trial Jacob Zuma

Catch up with the latest news from The Citizen on WhatsApp by following our channel. Click here to join.

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Courts Mpofu argues ANC only went to court after Zuma announced his support for MK party
South Africa Hawks raid Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula’s home in corruption probe
Local Soccer Broos blasts Mokwena for complaining about Sundowns injuries
Courts ANC threatens to go to high court if decision on MK party registration doesn’t go its way
Local News Amabutho generals seek to ban ANC’s Duma from royal events

Click here to get The Citizen news and updates on Whatsapp.

Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES

Access premium news and stories

Access to the top content, vouchers and other member only benefits

Subscribe