JUST IN: Zuma’s bid to force removal of arms deal corruption prosecutor Downer dismissed

Zuma's matter was heard in the Pietermaritzburg Court on Wednesday with Judge Nkosinathi Chili presiding.

Former President Jacob Zuma’s bid to force the removal of his arms deal corruption prosecutor Billy Downer has been dismissed.

The matter was heard in the Pietermaritzburg Court on Wednesday with Judge Nkosinathi Chili presiding.

Chili dismissed Zuma’s latest bid to remove Downer as his prosecutor after finding that the former president failed to show that Downer’s continued presence as his prosecutor would violate his fair trial rights.

ALSO READ: High Court to deliver judgment on Zuma’s bid to remove Downer