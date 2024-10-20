13-year-old found in tavern raid believed to be owner’s girlfriend

Police arrested the 38-year-old man who was also allegedly in possesion of counterfeit goods and selling liquor without a license.

The owner of a tavern in the Northern Cape has been arrested after his establishment was raided.

The foreign national was found in violation of multiple acts concerning the sale of alcohol and counterfeit goods.

During the operation, police also discovered an underage girl, believed to be the girlfriend of the tavern owner.

Fines and arrest

The Northern Cape organised crime unit specialising in firearms, liquor and stolen goods carried out a sweeping operation on Saturday 19 October.

Throughout the day and into the night, officers searched establishments in the Delportshoop and Koopmanfontein police precincts.

The day yielded the confiscation of roughly R50,000 worth of counterfeit goods, as well as fines of R8,500 in relation to the Counterfeit Goods Act and the Gambling and Liquor Act.

The counterfeit goods included liquor, illicit cigarettes, medicines and expired products, with one outlet revealing a more troubling crime.

“During the search of a liquor outlet, a 13-year-old girl was found on the premises, and it was established that she was in a relationship with the owner,” confirmed Northern Cape police spokesperson Colonel Cherelle Ehlers.

The 38-year-old man was subsequently arrested.

“The Northern Cape SAPS will continue to crack down on the sale of illicit and counterfeit goods as well as the protection of young women and girls,” concluded Colonel Ehlers.

18 liquor outlets closed

Saturday’s raids were the continuation of the week’s Operation Shanela activities across five districts in the Northern Cape.

Since 17 October, 18 liquor outlets have been closed and 196 suspects have been arrested for various crimes including possession and dealing of drugs, murder and attempted murder.

Using vehicle checkpoints and high visibility patrols, police have searched 6445 individuals and 3019 vehicles

“Communities are encouraged to share valuable information that could lead to the arrest of perpetrators and to continue aiding the police by exposing criminals,” concluded Colonel Ehlers.

