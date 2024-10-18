Police arrest man after missing partner’s body found in cement-covered grave in his room

Police arrested a 40-year-old man after his missing partner's body was found buried in a shallow grave under cement in his home. A court date has been set.

A 40-year-old Mpumalanga man is expected to appear in court on Monday after his missing partner’s body was found buried in a shallow grave covered with cement in his room.

The family of the 31-year-old victim from Vezubuhle, Kwamhlanga, summoned the police to their home on Sunday morning, 13 October, after they suspected that their loved one might have been kept captive or murdered.

“According to information, the deceased went missing a week earlier, but the family members conducted their own investigation with no luck, and they decided to report the matter to the police,” said Mpumalanga police spokesperson Captain Magonseni Nkosi.

Victim missing for week before body was found

Following a police investigation to trace down the victim’s partner, they managed to find where the man lived and managed to open his room.

“It was realised that the floor has been recently refurbished, and that raised suspicions,” Nkosi said.

Victim found in shallow grave covered with cement

“[An] investigation was conducted, and as a result, it was discovered that the missing person was buried in the shallow grave and covered with cement.”

The victim’s partner was nowhere to be found during the discovery of the body, and a manhunt was launched.

The police’s investigations led them to the partner’s hiding place in Mamelodi outside Pretoria on Thursday.

ALSO READ: ‘We can reduce GBVF but aren’t doing it’

The suspect was subsequently arrested, and he will appear before Kwamhlanga Magistrate’s Court on Monday, 21 October 2024.

The Mpumalanga acting provincial commissioner of the Saps, Major General Dr Zeph Mkhwanazi, commended members of the Kwamhlanga detectives for working tirelessly this week when they followed up on the murder of the victim.

ALSO READ: Bogus Facebook recruiter and serial rapist handed harsh sentence

Mkhwanazi called on community members to take gender-based violence (GBV) seriously and report any related incidents to the authorities before lives are lost.

“We welcome the arrest, and the members’ efforts did not go unnoticed,” said the general.

Meanwhile, the police in Hlanganani, Limpopo, have launched a manhunt for suspects after a woman was set alight and her house was torched during a mob attack on Wednesday in Majosi village, Khawulani section.

Police have opened a case of attempted murder and arson.