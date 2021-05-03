Virgin Active still offline three days after cyber attacks

Siyanda Ndlovu

Gym group Virgin Active was still offline on Monday, three days after the announcement it was the victim of a cyber attack.

Although no details were given as to what type of attack, it said it was working around the clock with cyber security experts to contain the situation.

“While we take the necessary steps to protect data, we are dealing with sophisticated cybercriminals,” Virgin Active said in a statement.

“We are working with security experts to carefully contain, manage and investigate the cyber event.”

The group announced last week it had decided to take all its systems offline while it was still trying to resolve the problem.

“While you won’t be able to access the app or online workouts our clubs are all open as normal and ready to welcome you to train,” the statement said.

“There is currently no indication that any data has been removed from our systems. However, we urge you to remain vigilant of any suspicious activity online.”

“We are not sure when the investigations are going to be completed. However so far we are still offline,” a spokesperson told The Citizen.

The group said it was not taking any chances on security and it was doing everything to have the situation rectified.

“The security of our systems and data is a top priority for us and we are doing everything we can to rectify the situation,” reads the statement.