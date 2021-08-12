Crime
Phoenix murder-accused trio abandon bail bids

They are facing murder and attempted murder charges in connection with last month’s unrest in Phoenix.

Picture for illustration purposes. Picture: iStock

Three men arrested in connection with last month’s murders in Phoenix, north of Durban, have abandoned their bids for bail.

The three accused, Dylan and Ned Govender as well as Jeetendra Jaikissoon, abandoned their bail applications in the Verulam Magistrate’s Court on Thursday.

KwaZulu-Natal National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Natasha Kara said the trio advised the court, via their legal representative, that they would no longer be seeking bail.

According to the NPA, Dylan is charged with one count of murder and one count of attempted murder, while Ned and Jaikissoon are charged with one count of murder.

The case has been remanded to 15 September.

Over 300 people died in the violent unrest in KwaZulu-Natala and Gauteng last month.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, Police Minister Bheki Cele said the number of people who have been arrested in connection with the killings in phoenix had increased.

ALSO READ: Nine more suspects arrested in connection to Phoenix murders

Cele announced on Sunday that the number of people behind bars now stood at 31, as the special team of detectives were hard at work with investigations.

“People that have been arrested in Phoenix are now 31,” said Cele.

“We expect the number to grow, when it comes to the people that are regarded as instigators the figure has remained 12, but that figure does not end there because there are many that have been identified and police are identifying more people going forward,” said Cele.

