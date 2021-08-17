Crime
Crime
Citizen Reporter
1 minute read
17 Aug 2021
8:11 am

Durban shooting: One killed in Avoca area on Monday

Citizen Reporter

Three men were shot during an armed robbery incident on Monday.

Photo: Emer-G-Med/Arrive Alive

Emer-G-Med paramedics attended to a shooting incident on Chris Hani Road, in the Avoca area north of Durban, on Monday evening shortly after 7pm.

Durban shooting

Three gunshot victims

Emergency responders found three men with gunshot wounds in what is described as an apparent armed robbery incident. One man was in a critical condition.

Paramedics airlifted the critically injured victim to a nearby hospital, with assistance from Netcare911’s Aero-Medical Helicopter, while a second victim with moderate injuries was attended to onsite.

The second victim was then taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital for further medical assistance. A third victim suffered fatal injuries and was declared dead on the arrival of paramedics.

Saps investigation

Emer-G-Med confirmed that members of the South African Police Service (Saps) attended to the scene, “and will be investigating the incident accordingly”.

This is a developing story, more to follow.

NOW READ: Mulbarton community lives in fear after man who opened fire at restaurant released on bail

Read more on these topics

RELATED ARTICLES

MULTIMEDIA

WATCH: SA lion glares at a nature guide - with only mesh between them
6 hours ago
6 hours ago

POLITICS

New North West premier is likely to have more than 99 problems
11 hours ago
11 hours ago

NEWS

Former SSA boss probed for 'suspicious transactions' totalling R112m
1 day ago
1 day ago

PROTESTS

Security forces on high alert amid threats of another national shutdown
1 day ago
1 day ago


RELATED ARTICLES

MULTIMEDIA

WATCH: SA lion glares at a nature guide - with only mesh between them
6 hours ago
6 hours ago

POLITICS

New North West premier is likely to have more than 99 problems
11 hours ago
11 hours ago

NEWS

Former SSA boss probed for 'suspicious transactions' totalling R112m
1 day ago
1 day ago

PROTESTS

Security forces on high alert amid threats of another national shutdown
1 day ago
1 day ago