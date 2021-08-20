Suspect arrested after dismemberment of his girlfriend

Citizen reporter

Police have arrested a man believed to be involved in the brutal murder of a young student.

In a statement, Brigadier Tembinkosi Kinana from the Eastern Cape SAPS said parts of the woman’s body were found while on patrol in the Quigney area on Thursday.

While crime prevention members were on patrol, they were stopped by a motorist who told them about a body that was seen in a suitcase at the corner of Fleet Street and Fitzpatrick road.

At the scene, they found the suitcase with the 23-year-old woman’s body, as well as black bags with other body parts stashed in them.

While processing information at the scene, police were informed there was a 25-year-old suspect believed to be linked to the murder.

Once the suspect was found, he was arrested. He then led police to the house where he and the victim lived. Another plastic bag with her remaining body parts was discovered in the home.

It is believed the suspect and the victim were in a relationship and had lived together “for some time”.

The woman was a law student at Fort Hare University.

The university said in a Facebook post on Friday afternoon that a protest was held in memory of the victim, who they said was named Nosicelo.

Eastern Cape commissioner Lieutenant General Liziwe Ntshinga described the crime as “devastating”, more so with it occurring during Women’s Month.

“The incident represents a manifestation of the stubbornness of gender-based violence and femicide incidents, which are endemic within our society”.

Kinana confirmed the suspect would be appearing in the East London Magistrate’s Court on Monday on a charge of murder.

Compiled by Nica Richards