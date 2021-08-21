‘End the impunity when women are killed’

Eastern Cape provincial police spokesperson Brigadier Tembinkosi Kinana confirmed the brutal mutilation of the 23-year-old woman. “South African Police Service crime prevention members were patrolling at Fitzpatrick Road on Thursday morning when they were stopped by a motorist who informed them about a body that was seen in a suitcase at Quigney, in East London,” he said. Kinana said when the police arrived, they discovered a suitcase with some body parts in it. Next to it was a black bag with other body parts. “While at the scene, police received information that a 25-year-old believed to be linked to the...

Eastern Cape provincial police spokesperson Brigadier Tembinkosi Kinana confirmed the brutal mutilation of the 23-year-old woman.

“South African Police Service crime prevention members were patrolling at Fitzpatrick Road on Thursday morning when they were stopped by a motorist who informed them about a body that was seen in a suitcase at Quigney, in East London,” he said.

Kinana said when the police arrived, they discovered a suitcase with some body parts in it. Next to it was a black bag with other body parts.

“While at the scene, police received information that a 25-year-old believed to be linked to the murder was found and immediately arrested. Further investigations led the police to the house where the two lived and a plastic bag with other parts of the body was also discovered.”

Kinana said preliminary investigations revealed the suspect and deceased were in a relationship and had stayed together .

“Reports suggested the deceased was a 23-year-old Law student at Fort Hare University in East London.

“Once charged, the suspect will appear in the East London Magistrate’s Court on a murder charge,” he said.

Professor Rachel Jewkes of the SA Medical Research Council (SAMRC) believes the justice system cannot end violence against women on its own.

“It is absolutely critical there is no impunity for men who perpetrate violence and, at the moment, that is not the case and most men who kill are able to get away with it. That is a major failure of delivery of justice for women. Ensuring that men are held accountable for their actions is absolutely foundational,” she said.

Jewkes said there were various alternatives to try to remedy gender-based violence.

“Statistics reveal between three and four women are killed by their husbands or boyfriends a day in SA.

“The ones highlighted in the media are the tip of the iceberg.

“It is essential we have a national response and a firm commitment to build gender equality and take our intervention efforts at ground level to every household in the country,” she said.

Researcher at University of Johannesburg Lisa Vetten said gender-based violence required more than one solution. “We need to make sure there are more shelters available and ensure protection orders work to help with some [violence related] cases.”

– asandam@citizen.co.za