Asanda Matlhare
21 Aug 2021
Crime
‘End the impunity when women are killed’

Yesterday a tweet – #JusticeForNosicelo – went viral after a Twitt er user alleged his neighbour killed his girlfriend, cut her into pieces, placed them in two suitcases and later dumped them at the entrance of a nearby flat.

Picture: iStock
Eastern Cape provincial police spokesperson Brigadier Tembinkosi Kinana confirmed the brutal mutilation of the 23-year-old woman. “South African Police Service crime prevention members were patrolling at Fitzpatrick Road on Thursday morning when they were stopped by a motorist who informed them about a body that was seen in a suitcase at Quigney, in East London,” he said. Kinana said when the police arrived, they discovered a suitcase with some body parts in it. Next to it was a black bag with other body parts. “While at the scene, police received information that a 25-year-old believed to be linked to the...

