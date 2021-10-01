Crime

News | South Africa | Crime

Vhahangwele Nemakonde
Digital Journalist
1 minute read
1 Oct 2021
9:57 pm

Cops confiscate counterfeit goods worth R24.5 million

Vhahangwele Nemakonde

Goods that have been seized consist of local and international brands of sneakers and clothes.

Picture: South African Police Service

A joint operation by the South African Police Service (SAPS), Johannesburg Metro Police Department, Customs Officials and Brand holders raided buildings in the Johannesburg Central Business District (CBD) where they confiscated counterfeit goods to the estimated value of R24.5 million.

According to Lieutenant Colonel Mavela Masondo, police executed a search and seizure order from the court after information was received about the buildings that are storing counterfeit goods in Johannesburg.

Goods that have been seized consist of local and international brands of sneakers and clothes.

Eradicate counterfeit goods to save the economy – experts

In August last year, a joint operation between the SAPS, South African National Defence Force (SANDF), Gauteng Traffic Police, Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department, Department of Home Affairs and Brand holders resulted to the recovery of counterfeit goods worth R24.3 million in Johannesburg.

The operation started at Delvers and Wanderers streets where law enforcement agencies recovered couterfeit goods that included running shoes, tracksuits, shirts, hats, shoes, sunglasses, watches and wallets with brand names such as Nike, Adidas, Puma, DH, Uzzi and Converse All Star.

Two cars used to transport the counterfeit goods were seized.

Police arrested a four suspects who will be charged with possession and dealing in counterfeit goods.

Read more on these topics

RELATED ARTICLES

CRIME

Counterfeit goods worth R1.4m confiscated from a store in PE
7 months ago
7 months ago

CRIME

Ekurhuleni police arrest 13 suspects for dealing in repackaged expired food
1 year ago
1 year ago

CRIME

WATCH: Counterfeit clothes, dagga, cigarettes found as police comb through Marabastad
1 year ago
1 year ago

CRIME

Suspect arrested for illicit cigarettes charged after allegedly bribing police with R100K
1 year ago
1 year ago


RELATED ARTICLES

CRIME

Counterfeit goods worth R1.4m confiscated from a store in PE
7 months ago
7 months ago

CRIME

Ekurhuleni police arrest 13 suspects for dealing in repackaged expired food
1 year ago
1 year ago

CRIME

WATCH: Counterfeit clothes, dagga, cigarettes found as police comb through Marabastad
1 year ago
1 year ago

CRIME

Suspect arrested for illicit cigarettes charged after allegedly bribing police with R100K
1 year ago
1 year ago