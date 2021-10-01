Cops confiscate counterfeit goods worth R24.5 million

Vhahangwele Nemakonde

A joint operation by the South African Police Service (SAPS), Johannesburg Metro Police Department, Customs Officials and Brand holders raided buildings in the Johannesburg Central Business District (CBD) where they confiscated counterfeit goods to the estimated value of R24.5 million.

According to Lieutenant Colonel Mavela Masondo, police executed a search and seizure order from the court after information was received about the buildings that are storing counterfeit goods in Johannesburg.

Goods that have been seized consist of local and international brands of sneakers and clothes.

In August last year, a joint operation between the SAPS, South African National Defence Force (SANDF), Gauteng Traffic Police, Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department, Department of Home Affairs and Brand holders resulted to the recovery of counterfeit goods worth R24.3 million in Johannesburg.

The operation started at Delvers and Wanderers streets where law enforcement agencies recovered couterfeit goods that included running shoes, tracksuits, shirts, hats, shoes, sunglasses, watches and wallets with brand names such as Nike, Adidas, Puma, DH, Uzzi and Converse All Star.

Two cars used to transport the counterfeit goods were seized.

Police arrested a four suspects who will be charged with possession and dealing in counterfeit goods.