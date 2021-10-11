Mpumalanga MEC arrested for murder

Narissa Subramoney

A Mpumalanga MEC has handed himself over to Nelspruit police in connection with at least two counts of murder and one count of attempted murder.

The MEC was accompanied by his attorney and is expected to appear in the Nelspruit Magistrate’s Court soon, South African Police Service (Saps) spokesperson Vishnu Naidoo said in a statement.

The 45-year-old is allegedly linked to a shooting incident in which two people were killed and a third person was wounded.

The shooting took place on 22 August 2021 in Nelspruit.

He will join two other suspects whom were arrested in September.

Suspects Joseph Charlie Ngwenya, 35, and Tshepo Matsane, 30, were arrested on 17 September.

Both suspects have already appeared in court twice and they were granted R20,000 bail last Friday.

This is a developing story