Gqeberha violence: Cele vows to find criminals after road rage chaos

Police Minister Bheki Cele visited Gqeberha on Thursday after a collision between an Audi and a taxi sparked a violent road rage outburst on Wednesday.

According to Colonel Priscilla Naidu, at least eight taxis and two private vehicles torched were torched in the aftermath, and several shops were destroyed.

Gqeberha road rage walkabout

Police spokesperson Lirandzu Themba said Cele conducted a walkabout and received full report from the provincial South African Police Service (Saps) management on the incident.

The walkabout started at Nelson Mandela Bay Regional Taxi Council, where Cele addressed members of the business community, as well as the Somali community.

Cele was joined by his deputy, Cassel Mathale, and national Saps management.

Addressing community members gathered at Durban Road in Korsten, he said:

“The law was broken here. Property was destroyed, there was arson. There were cars burned, taxis I’m told. Shops burned.”

He said guns and firearms “were brandished, some of them fired”. Cele said an investigation would continue and police would “find all people who committed crimes”.

Community reacts

Residents weren’t convinced his visit would have any impact. An angry crowd gathered at Nurse Uniforms told police they would not be moved.

Executive mayor of the Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality, Nqaba Bhanga, said he was concerned about safety in Nelson Mandela Bay.

“Yesterday I went to Walmer where 15 bodies were discovered in 48 hours. I have written to minister Bheki Cele to reopen the satellite police station in Fountain road that Saps closed down.”

One netizen said: “Bheki Cele visiting the area won’t make any difference, the Somalians [sic] must pack their bags and leave us in peace.”

