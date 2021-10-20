Crime

20 Oct 2021
Limpopo businessman’s children and their driver kidnapped in Polokwane

The hijacked BMW in which the children were being transported has been found abandoned.

The hijacked BMW was abandoned alongside the road. Picture: Supplied

Four children and their driver were kidnapped while on their way to a private school in Polokwane, Limpopo.

Local authorities are currently searching for a silver-grey SUV which was used to abduct the children and driver.

The hijacking happened along the R71 early on Wednesday.

According to Community Policing Forum (CPF) media liaison officer, Francois Swart, it is believed that two men were responsible for the incident.

The hijacked BMW in which the children were being transported has been found abandoned.

ALSO READ: Kidnappings on the rise: Several cases investigated in Gauteng

According to a social media post by AfriForum’s Andries Opperman, the SUV involved in the hijacking is a Toyota Fortuner.

He said all four children were reportedly in school uniform, and are believed to be aged between three and 10 years old. 

The last direction the Fortuner was travelling in was on the N1 North towards Makhado. The parents of the children are currently with police, Opperman added.

Andries Opperman’s Facebook post on the kidnapping. Photo: Screengrab

According to sources, the children’s father is a local businessman.

The police have been contacted but they are yet to confirm the incident.

Anyone with information about this incident can contact the 24-hour Crime Stop number on 086-001-0111.

This article first appeared on Caxton publication Polokwane Review. Read the original article here.

