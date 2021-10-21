Mamelodi’s ‘John Wick’ vigilante praised after alleged gangsters murdered

Citizen Reporter

A person in Mamelodi is thought to be behind the killings of seven men and the wounding of another – and residents in the area are full of praise for their “John Wick”.

“John Wick” is a Hollywood movie starring Keanu Reeves about a man who goes on a killing spree after Russian gangsters kill his dog.

The seven men that have been killed are believed to be members of the Boko Haram gang in Soshanguve, EWN reported. Many residents in Soshanguve have complained after becoming victims of the gang.

But not everyone is happy with the apparent vigilante killings.

“The sentiment shared by a lot of people is that it is long overdue. They are happy with the situation. But as the CPF [ community policing forum], we are not happy. Whether they are part of the community or gangsters, it’s one death too many, it affects everybody,” said Tebogo Mashigo, CPF chairperson in Mamelodi west.

Mamelodi has been the scene of gang violence recently after a group broke away from Boko Haram, according to SowetanLIVE. At least nine people have so far been killed in the gang war.

“The police are aware of the recent murders that have been committed allegedly by a breakaway group from the so-called Boko Haram, calling themselves Bafarasai,” said police spokesperson Brigadier Brenda Muridili.

Muridili added that no arrests had been made yet.

The person dubbed “John Wick” has even created their own Facebook profile.

According to IOL, the Facebook profile had a post that read:

“I will be scouting at the village tonight. Be warned, I want to finish Boko Haram.”

Another post stated: “I am still going to take them one [by] one. They touched the wrong territory.”

