Tshwane fitness coach allegedly killed while clients watch live training session

Citizen Reporter

The death of a prominent Tshwane-based fitness instructor, who was allegedly shot dead during a robbery in front of his clients, has shocked social media users.

Lawrence Masinge was said to have been killed while on one of his daily Zoom fitness meetings on Wednesday evening.

Pretoria Rekord confirmed the incident with police, and said a manhunt had since been launched for “an unknown number of suspects”.

They also reported the 40-year-old was shot and killed in Saulsville, Tshwane.

Our coach was murdered last night during his 18h30 online class. In full view of his zoom participants.???????? #JusticeForLawrence#RIPLawrence@MohauSam— Miss Faith ???????? (@FaithHebrews) November 11, 2021

He reportedly had a number of participants logged on to the session, who watched in disbelief as the scene played out.

Coach Lawrence Masinge was killed last night around 18:30. He was shot 8 times during a live training session with some of his clients. People witnessed their coach get brutally killed, LIVE ????????#justiceforlawrencemasinge #justiceforlawrence #riplawrencemasinge pic.twitter.com/8LpON1U2kj— Noeleen (@noeleensaid) November 11, 2021

Users shared a particularly disturbing image of Masinge, clad in shorts and a vest, lying on the ground, while another man points a gun at him. Blood can be seen pouring out behind him.

The shooting allegedly took place during a robbery, with his clients saying the number plate of the car was visible to them.

In a WhatsApp chat, they began sending pictures and information to each other, to raise awareness.

Lawrence Masinge was brutally murdered in his home yesterday evening whilst conducting an online fitness class.



Anyone with information is requested to contact the police.#JusticeForLawrenceMasinge#RIPLawrenceMasinge



???????????? ???? pic.twitter.com/L7xCIQW8ex— Tumi Sole (@tumisole) November 11, 2021

Lieutenant Colonel Mavela Masondo confirmed the murder to Rekord, but could not provide a motive as yet.

I just can’t ????????????????.Lawrence was getting bigger by the day,he was good at what he does.I believed so much in his brand.I used to say the only person who understands what needs to be done for my body to be in shape is Lawrence,and now this????????????????. #JusticeforLawrence— Eme (@eme_bebe) November 11, 2021

Condolences for Masinge have poured in, from clients to supporters.

I’m sorry #LMFamily. Please take care. May our coach Rest In Peace. #JusticeForLawrence— Gugu Mjadu (@gugumjadu) November 11, 2021

Tragic????. Crimals are too comfortable in SA this is terrifying ????????‍♀️???? My deepest Condolences ???????????? #JusticeForLawrence https://t.co/KQHQYu5Xuj— Nomsa (@NomsaVN1) November 11, 2021

I am beyond broken. RIP Coach. #JusticeforLawrence A gaint, to always live in our hearts.— mrsN (@Nthabisengngob9) November 11, 2021

That guys was defined the next virgin active.May his precious soul rest in peace and his killers be found.???????????????????????????????????????????? #JusticeforLawrence— Eme (@eme_bebe) November 11, 2021

Heartbroken ???????? ???? We will remember your last line "1 and rest"#justiceforlawrencemasinge— Sweetest @ its Joint (@selaelommethi) November 11, 2021

This is absolutely tragic!!! What's wrong with people ???? My deepest condolences to his loved ones and strength to everyone who is affected by this callous murder. #justiceforlawrencemasinge— Fully Pfizered Ray ???????????????? (@SydenhamStekkie) November 11, 2021

Despite numerous attempts by The Citizen to get confirmation from police on the incident, no responses have been received.

Parts of this article were republished from Caxton publication Pretoria Rekord. Read their article here.

Updates to follow as more information is made available.