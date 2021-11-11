Tshwane fitness coach allegedly killed while clients watch live training session

The death of a prominent Tshwane-based fitness instructor, who was allegedly shot dead during a robbery in front of his clients, has shocked social media users.
Lawrence Masinge was said to have been killed while on one of his daily Zoom fitness meetings on Wednesday evening.
Pretoria Rekord confirmed the incident with police, and said a manhunt had since been launched for “an unknown number of suspects”.
They also reported the 40-year-old was shot and killed in Saulsville, Tshwane.
He reportedly had a number of participants logged on to the session, who watched in disbelief as the scene played out.
Users shared a particularly disturbing image of Masinge, clad in shorts and a vest, lying on the ground, while another man points a gun at him. Blood can be seen pouring out behind him.
The shooting allegedly took place during a robbery, with his clients saying the number plate of the car was visible to them.
In a WhatsApp chat, they began sending pictures and information to each other, to raise awareness.
Lieutenant Colonel Mavela Masondo confirmed the murder to Rekord, but could not provide a motive as yet.
Condolences for Masinge have poured in, from clients to supporters.
Despite numerous attempts by The Citizen to get confirmation from police on the incident, no responses have been received.
Parts of this article were republished from Caxton publication Pretoria Rekord. Read their article here.
Updates to follow as more information is made available.