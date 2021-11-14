Soweto man arrested after girlfriend discovers human remains in his fridge

Citizen Reporter

Residents of Protea Glen in Soweto have been left shocked after a 24-year-old man was arrested on Saturday for murder, following the discovery of body parts stashed inside a refrigerator.

According to Gauteng police, the man’s girlfriend made the gruesome discovery after he left the property to go to the shops to buy food, and she called for help from neighbours.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Brenda Muridili said an off-duty police officer staying in Protea Glen responded to the crime incident and called for backup.

“It is reported that the man is a tenant at the back rooms in that yard and his partner discovered the body parts after he had left to go to the shops.

“The body parts will be sent to the forensic science laboratory for identification,” Muridili in a statement.

Gauteng police commissioner Lieutenant-General Elias Mawela confirmed that when police tried to arrest the man, he stabbed himself with a knife in an attempt to take his own life.

“He is currently under police guard in one hospital around Gauteng,” Mawela told Newzroom Afrika.

He added: “Investigations are continuing, we’ve summoned all the specialised units of the South African Police Service to comb the scene and collect all the evidence.

“At a later stage, we’ll to know after the forensics have done their work who the body parts belong to.”

The suspect was expected to appear in court soon on a charge of murder.

Compiled by Thapelo Lekabe

