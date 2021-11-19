R3.6 million drug bust: Suspect arrested as crystal meth seized

Cheryl Kahla

A 43-year-old man will appear in the Kempton Park Magistrate’s Court on Friday on drug dealing charges after crystal meth worth around R3.6 million was seized.

An intelligence-driven operation by the Hawks, Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police Department, and Flying Squad led officers to a packaging company in Spartan, near Kempton Park, earlier this week.

Crystal meth drug bust

Suspicious consignment

This bust comes after the Hawks’ Serious Organised Crime Investigation team in the East Rand received a tip-off about a suspicious consignment at the company.

Captain Ndivhuwo Mulmu said authorities inspected the alleged consignment upon arrival at the premises “and discovered suspected crystal meth”.

He said members of the police department continued surveillance of the consignment and followed the suspect to a shipment warehouse in Pomona.

Captain Mulmu said once the consignment had been delivered, authorities “pounced on the suspect”.

R3.6 million street value

The consignment was declared as a swimming pool pump and acid that was destined for Australia. Instead, it contained plastic bags of crystal meth.

Narcotics weighing 11.6kg with an estimated street value of R3.6 million were concealed in swimming pool detergent containers.

The suspect was immediately arrested and charged, and authorities seized the consignment for further investigation.

Kimberley drug bust

Meanwhile, in Kimberley, authorities arrested a suspect connected to the manufacturing and distribution of cocaine, tik, and khat, and confiscated contraband worth around R1 million.

The Saps unit also found an array of equipment used to manufacture drugs, including pots, scales, spoons, ovens, and chemicals.

