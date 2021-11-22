Police station in Limpopo ambushed, robbed of firearms

A group of armed men have reportedly ambushed police officers at the Malamulele police station in Limpopo, and ransacked the station of firearms.
SABC News reported on Monday morning that the officers were locked inside the police station after the robbery took place.
Nearby petrol stations were also robbed before the gang fled.
Earlier on Monday morning, Lieutenant Colonel Mamphaswa Seabi confirmed to The Citizen that the station robbery did take place, but did not provide details.
Reports indicated the incident took place on Sunday.
Police provide details
A 72-hour activation plan has been implemented following the attack on the station.
A short while ago, police provided more details about the attack.
Provincial commissioner of Limpopo, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe said a group of armed suspects stormed the station at around 11pm on Sunday night, holding officers at gunpoint in the community service centre.
Some officers were forced into the back of a police van, while one officer was made to unlock the station’s safe.
Suspects stole R5 rifles, 9mm pistols, shotguns and an undisclosed amount of ammunition.
Police did confirm that a nearby local food outlet, as well as a filling station, was robbed of cash.
Officers are said to be “combing the scene and are in pursuit of the heavily armed men”.
Services at Malamulele police station were temporarily affected due to the robbery, but the station is up and running again.