Police station in Limpopo ambushed, robbed of firearms

Nica Richards

A group of armed men have reportedly ambushed police officers at the Malamulele police station in Limpopo, and ransacked the station of firearms.

SABC News reported on Monday morning that the officers were locked inside the police station after the robbery took place.

Nearby petrol stations were also robbed before the gang fled.

A gang of heavily armed robbers have robbed fire-arms at Malamulele police station and locked the officers inside the police station in Malamulele, Limpopo. The robbers also robbed a food outlet and two filling stations. pic.twitter.com/Tom8gBSc0t — RTC South Africa (@rtcsa1) November 22, 2021

Robbery at Malamulele Police Station, Limpopo. Ten armed men. Several cops were locked in the back of a bakkie. Station robbed of four R5 Rifles, four shotguns, five 9mm pistols and an undisclosed amount of ammunition. #CrimeWatch pic.twitter.com/vKzqm0sbkm— Yusuf Abramjee (@Abramjee) November 22, 2021

Earlier on Monday morning, Lieutenant Colonel Mamphaswa Seabi confirmed to The Citizen that the station robbery did take place, but did not provide details.

Reports indicated the incident took place on Sunday.

Police provide details

A 72-hour activation plan has been implemented following the attack on the station.

A short while ago, police provided more details about the attack.

Malamulele police station. Photo: Saps

Photo: Saps

Provincial commissioner of Limpopo, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe said a group of armed suspects stormed the station at around 11pm on Sunday night, holding officers at gunpoint in the community service centre.

Some officers were forced into the back of a police van, while one officer was made to unlock the station’s safe.

Suspects stole R5 rifles, 9mm pistols, shotguns and an undisclosed amount of ammunition.

Police did confirm that a nearby local food outlet, as well as a filling station, was robbed of cash.

Officers are said to be “combing the scene and are in pursuit of the heavily armed men”.

Services at Malamulele police station were temporarily affected due to the robbery, but the station is up and running again.

ALSO READ: Crime stats: This is SA’s current murder capital