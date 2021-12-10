WATCH: Guy in shorts and flip-flops chases armed hijackers with brick

Cheryl Kahla

As the festive reaches its peak, motorists are once again reminded to protect themselves and their property as opportunistic robbers and hijackers gear up to strike.

Durban hijacking: Victim fights back

Brick-wielding crime fighter

One could always take a leaf out of a Durban resident’s book – the brave man who chased armed hijackers off his property armed with nothing more than a brick.

As reported by anti-crime activist Yusuf Abramjee, the incident took place on Arundel Road in Hillary neighbourhood in Malvern, Durban, on Thursday.

The unknown hero closed his security gate shortly after a member of his household reversed into their garage, but unfortunately not before two criminals saw their gap.

WATCH: Hero fights off hijackers

Robbery:

Arundel Road Bellair/Malvern area Durban. pic.twitter.com/WuMvP8PF0s— Yusuf Abramjee (@Abramjee) December 9, 2021

Pulling up in a grey vehicle and narrowly squeezing through the opening, the two Covid-conscious criminals pulled a gun on the man and attempted to hijack the vehicle.

To be fair, even though the robbers were wearing masks and gloves throughout this Durban hijacking, they clearly didn’t adhere to South Africa’s social distancing protocols.

SA’s hero of the day

The man, to his credit, didn’t seem all that phased by the attackers and tried to wedge himself between the would-be robbers and the vehicle’s occupant.

He wrestled the gun from one of the attackers, who at that stage realised it would be best to abort the mission and make an escape.

Our hero in this scenario was not about to let them get off that easily. He was in hot pursuit, throwing a brick at their vehicle as they drove off.

ALSO WATCH: Land Rover driver escapes hijacking in Lonehill

Hijacking safety tips

On a serious note, hijackings increase over the festive season, and even though our hero of the day survived the ordeal, not everyone will be so lucky.

The team at Arrive Alive said it’s important to be extra alert and concentrate on your surroundings. If you notice a vehicle behind you, determine if you are being followed.

Stop your vehicle just on the inside of the gate and select reverse while waiting for the gate to close. This creates confusion and may buy you a few seconds for the gate to close completely behind you.

Lastly, check your driveway and street before you leave or enter your premises; and ensure your driveway is well lit and clear from shrubbery.

NOW WATCH: Bullets fly in dramatic pursuit after hijacking in CT