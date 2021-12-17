Mercedes-Benz driver nabbed for clocking 225km/h in Naboomspruit

Citizen Reporter

It was a busy Friday for Limpopo traffic officers after three motorists were caught speeding along the N1 just hours apart.

A driver of a blue Mercedes-Benz A200 was arrested for clocking 225km/h on a 120km/h zone in Naboomspruit.



“The reckless driver was apprehended by provincial inspectors: Mmotong P and Meso SA of the Limpopo department of transport and community safety,” said the department in a statement on Friday.

He was formally charged for reckless driving at Naboomspruit police station.

Hours before his arrest, a 42-year-old man driving a Mercedes-Benz Vito was caught doing 174km/h speed on the N1 at Ysterberd.

He was preceded by a 39-year-old man who was caught doing 203km/h speed in a Volkswagen Gold. The speedsters were charged with reckless and negligent driving.

“The silly season is upon us, and our law enforcement officers are out to ensure that unruliness, negligence and disregard for the law does not lead to the unnecessary loss of life,” said spokesperson Matome Taueatsoala.

The Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) has warned motorists against reckless driving as travellers make their way to their holiday destinations.

“There will be zero tolerance to any transgression,” said the RTMC’s Simon Zwane on Friday.

“It’s been a fairly event free day. More than 1,700 vehicles passing an hour at Carousel. We are now at the peak of travelling for this period. From tomorrow, it will be very low numbers until the 24th. We are expecting that people will be travelling to their various destinations for Christmas. So far we’re not seeing those heavily overloaded trailers and buses. Maybe they’re planning to come in later but they will be caught,” RTMC’s Zwane told Newzroom Afrika.

The RTMC has also warned those travelling to KwaZulu-Natal of the wet weather road conditions on the N3 Durban.

“Turn on your headlights to see and be seen. Slow down during rainy conditions, reduce speed gradually by taking your foot off the accelerator. Increase the distance between vehicles,” said the RTMC.