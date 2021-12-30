Three nabbed for allegedly harassing, shooting family of KZN ward councillor

Citizen Reporter

A family in eThekwini, KwaZulu-Natal who have allegedly been repeatedly harassed by four suspects can finally rest, after project “Izimpisi 3” saw police nab three of the four on Tuesday.

Colonel Thembeka Mbele said the suspects were wanted for seven counts of attempted murder, three counts of murder and three counts of malicious damage to property.

The suspects are aged between 24 and 43 and were arrested in the Umlazi, Isipingo and Okhalweni policing areas. One of the suspects is still on the run.

According to police, one of the suspects is a KZN councillor, another is his nephew, and the third is a friend of theirs.

Mbele said the suspects had allegedly been attacking the family after a member became a ward councillor in the Mid Illovo area, ward 6, recently.

After repeated alleged incidents of assault, the family went into hiding in Sydenham, Umlazi and Camperdown.

However, they were soon located by the suspects, who once again began to allegedly attack them, and demanded they reveal the whereabouts of the ward councillor candidate.

The family refused to tell the suspects where the ward councillor was residing, which triggered the suspects to fire multiple gunshots towards them.

In this incident, seven people were wounded and three people were killed. Property damage was also incurred.

In the latest shooting, two teenagers were shot multiple times in Umlazi, after reportedly denying to know the whereabouts of their grandfather, the presumed ward councillor candidate.

The suspects also allegedly damaged property. The teenagers were rushed to hospital by members of the community.

Multiple cases were opened at the Mid Illovo, Sydenham, Umlazi and Camperdown police stations for investigations. Upon hearing they were wanted by police, the four suspects went on the run.

But an intensive intelligence-driven operation led to three of the four’s arrests.

They are expected to appear in court soon, while the remaining suspect is sought.

