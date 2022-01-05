Manhunt underway for alleged road rage killer couple

Karabo Mashaba

Police in Limpopo’s Mopani District is on the hunt for a couple who are alleged to they have gunned down two men in an apparent road rage incident that occurred on 1 January 2022.

According to a statement shared by Arrive Alive, police had received a complaint of a shooting that took place at the Roerfontein public road and immediately rushed to the scene.

A preliminary investigation into the case revealed that the male suspect had been called to the scene by his girlfriend. The woman had informed her partner that one of the victims had taken her car keys from her after she had collided with his stationary vehicle.

It is alleged that upon his arrival, the male suspect immediately shot the two men and fled the scene. The victims were transported to hospital with private vehicles.

“One of them overturned and the victim succumbed to his injuries whilst the other victim died upon arrival at the hospital,” read the statement.

The victims have been identified as 32-year-old Thabo Lawrence and 38-year-old Jeffrey Masetla.

Cases of murder, attempted murder, and culpable homicide have been opened by the police.

