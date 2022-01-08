KZN hit: Cornubia taxi boss executed in presence of his family

Citizen Reporter

A 52-year-old taxi boss was shot and killed in the presence of his family in Cornubia, north of Durban on Saturday afternoon.

The man is apparently a prominent taxi owner in the area.

Taxi boss executed

Shot multiple times

Reaction Unit South Africa (Rusa) were called out to the housing complex in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) at approximately 16:32.

Picture – Rusa

On arrival, it was established that the man was in a bedroom with his partner and two sons on the upper level of the home.

“Two men entered the residence and shot the taxi boss multiple times in the presence of his family before fleeing the scene,” said Rusa spokesperson Prem Balram.

Motive for murder unknown

Several 9mm spent cartridges have been recovered from the crime scene.

The motive for the murder has not been confirmed at this stage.

Compiled by Narissa Subramoney