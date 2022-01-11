Probe launched after inmate killed, officials attacked in prison brawl

Citizen Reporter

The department of correctional services has launched an investigation into the death of an inmate and attack on prison officials by five inmates at the Mthatha Correctional Centre in the Eastern Cape on Tuesday.

According to department of correctional services spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo, five inmates attacked officials and four other inmates during an exercise session on Tuesday afternoon.

ALSO READ: Inmate killed in KZN prison brawl

“Unfortunately, one inmate from the five attackers succumbed to his injuries and passed on during the fracas. One official and another inmate remain in hospital due to the seriousness of the injuries sustained,” Nxumalo told IOL.

The Judicial Inspectorate for Correctional Services is expected to run its own independent investigation.

The motive and circumstances that may have triggered the incident are unknown and the facility remains on high alert.

This is a developing story