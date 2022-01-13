Brackenfell cop allegedly rapes assault victim who called him for help

Citizen Reporter

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) has launched an investigation after a Brackenfell police officer allegedly raped an assault victim after trying to open a case against her alleged abuser.

According to the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) Cape Metro on Thursday, the young woman went to a police station station to open a case of assault against her boyfriend and allegedly did not receive assistance.

“She went back to the abusive partner. While at her partner’s place, she called the police again as the situation was becoming unbearable and overwhelming for her. The police officer arrived at the place where she made the call from and after having assessed the situation, the officer offered that he would take her to a safer location,” said the EFF in a statement.

Instead of driving to the said safe location, the officer drove to a different location where he allegedly raped her.

“When he was done with his shameful and callous act he used the J-88 form to try and erase the evidence of his crime. This inhumane and criminal act is a stark reminder of why thousands or rape cases are not reported in the country. It is a clear reflection of an entrenched patriarchal problem that continues to eat into the fibre of our society,” said the EFF.

“EFF in the Cape Metro condemns this inhumane act committed by the officer who used his authority to take advantage of a vulnerable girl and raped her. If the police who took an oath to protect the citizens of this country are the ones who are taking advantage of the most vulnerable of our society who will protect the victims? This is a clear indication that there is no safe space for women in South Africa. EFF in the Cape Metro region will not let this crime go unchallenged.”

Ipid spokesperson Grace Langa said they were aware of the matter and were investigating.

“Ipid confirms it is investigating this case, we are at an advanced and sensitive stage of finalising the investigation. We cannot at this stage divulge particularity regarding the investigation but will update the media at the appropriate time,” said Langa.