Four arrested for possession of thousands of litres of alleged stolen diesel

Four men have been arrested for the possession of suspected stolen diesel on Friday at Mapleton, Dawnpark in Boksburg.

The Gauteng Highway Patrol unit followed up on intelligence information about illegal sale of diesel, stored at a plot in Mapleton.

Gauteng Highway Patrol members reported they closely monitored and tactically approached the address. While doing so, the four suspects were caught in the act of filling different containers with diesel.

#sapsGP Highway Patrol members arrested 4 suspects on 21/01 at at Mapleton, Dawnpark for possession of suspected stolen diesel. The recovered diesel is 10 000 litres. MEhttps://t.co/RYBTm7LXLq pic.twitter.com/6Cw0HaZHIC — SA Police Service ???????? (@SAPoliceService) January 22, 2022

Equipment used to fill the suspected stolen diesel. Photo: Supplied

Photo: Supplied

After being caught, none of the suspects could produce proof of purchase, and were then arrested for possession of suspected stolen diesel.

Gauteng Highway Patrol members recovered 10,000 litres of diesel.

“All four suspects are expected to appear in court soon”, Gauteng commissioner Lieutenant General Elias Mawela said.

Mawela praised the members for their vigilance and swift reaction that ensured that suspects were arrested and the diesel recovered.

In an unrelated situation, Knysna detectives have arrested a man who has been on the run since 2012 in connection with the theft of Krugerrands that are estimated to the value of R7.8 million.

The detectives, with the assistance of Knysna’s Tsitsikamma K9 Unit, found the 54-year-old suspect in Wildnerness near George on Thursday morning.

Members followed up on information after a warrant for his arrest was issued by the Knysna Magistrates’ Court in connection with the theft.

The man allegedly stole the Krugerrands between May 2011 and March 2012.

The suspect is expected to make his first appearance at the Knysna Magistrate’s Court on Friday on a charge of theft.

Compiled by Lethabo Malatsi. Additional information by Karabo Mashaba.

