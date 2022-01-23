ANC councillor shot dead outside his house in Durban

Getrude Makhafola

A 39-year-old ANC ward councillor was killed after he arrived home in Hammarsdale, KwaZulu-Natal on Saturday evening.

Police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said the councillor, Minenhle Mkhize, had just arrived from Unit 6 where he had been playing soccer when the incident happened.

“He was still in the white Toyota Hilux with Gauteng province registration number when he was shot several times. He died instantly.

“Seven empty cartridges were found at the scene, the vehicle has been seized for further investigation,” Mbele said.

It was not yet known how many gunmen were involved.

Mkhize’s brutal murder is one of the latest killings that have plagued KwaZulu-Natal.

Several councillors and ward candidates were murdered last year ahead of the local government elections held in November.

A spate of political killings in the province led to the establishment of the Moerane commission of inquiry by former premier Willis Mchunu.

The report, released in 2018, laid the blame at the door of government, political parties and the police, who were found to have weaknesses in law enforcement.

Speaking to SABC News, eThekhwini Metro speaker Thabani Nyawose said councillors were under siege.

“Being a public servant, particularly councillors, is now becoming a difficult job. We now live under fear, we are attacked and receive death threats.

“We want to send our deepest condolences to councillor Minenhle Mkhize’s family and all community in Ward 103.”

