CGE welcomes no-confidence motion against Jeffrey Donson

Citizen Reporter

The Commission for Gender Equality (CGE) has welcomed the ousting of Kannaland mayor Jeffrey Donson and Deputy Mayor, Wener Meshoa.

“Although the successful tabling of the motion of confidence ends Donson’s mayorship, it does not stop the investigation carried out by the Commission for Gender Equality on his re-election in spite of being a convicted sex offender,” said the commission in a statement.

Donson and Meshoa were booted out of office after a motion of no confidence in them succeeded in council.

The Western Cape municipality was thrust into the spotlight last year after the municipal elections when it emerged that Donson and Meshoa were re-elected into office in spite of their criminal records.

While the CGE is happy to hear about their removal, the commission is forging ahead with its own investigation into how two convicted criminals were elected into the local government.

“We aim for our investigation to contribute towards greater clarity on similar cases currently being handled by various councils throughout the country, including the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) and the South African Local Government Association (SALGA), with regard to how to address issues of electoral candidates with convictions and or facing allegations of gender-based violence (GBV) and sexual offences, going forward,” said the commission’s spokesperson, Javu Baloyi.

“The case of Jeffrey Donson has highlighted the importance of proper background checks and risk assessments for candidates standing for public office prior to their names being formally confirmed as candidates for elections,” said Baloyi.

The Commission’s findings and recommendations will be shared with interested parties once the investigation has been completed.

Donson was convicted of indecent assault and seven counts of statutory rape in 2008, while Meshoa was found guilty by the Ladismith Regional Court for fraud and defeating the ends of justice in January 2021.

