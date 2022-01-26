Drug wars and revenge the leading causes of KZN multiple murders

Citizen Reporter

Police Minister Bheki Cele says in cases where motives have been established, drug war retaliation and revenge remain the leading causes of multiple murders in KwaZulu-Natal.

Briefing the media on the KwaZulu-Natal multiple murders and the progress of police investigations on Wednesday, Cele said the province had recorded 229 incidents of multiple murders from 1 April 2021 to 23 January 2022.

531 people were killed in these multiple murders, majority of which took place in the Ethekwini municipality, followed by the Umgungundlovu municipality.

While the motives for some of these attacks are still subject of police investigation, drug wars retaliation and revenge remain the leading causes for cases where motives have been established, said Cele.

The motive is followed by robbery either at a home or business, while arguments are the third highest causative factors for multiple murders.

“The top three areas of multiple murders are at the home of victims or perpetrator or the home of a family member, friend or a neighbour,” said Cele.

“Many of the victims were also gunned down on the streets, open fields or while inside a mode of transport such as a car, taxi or bus.”

During April to January this year, 1,372 firearms were seized through various police operations.

Richmond multiple murders

Cele said much progress had been made in the Richmond multiple shooting that claimed eight lives, including that of a 17-year-old teenager.

The shooting took place on 14 January at a homestead in Esigcakeni.

“A multi-disciplinary operation was conducted in the Richmond area and resulted in the arrest of seven suspects, aged between 21 and 43 years; who were arrested in different locations and found to be in possession of several high caliber firearms and ammunition, including possession of drugs,” said Cele.

In the KwaMakhuta shooting that took place on 23 January 2022, investigations are ongoing and police following up on “strong” leads, said Cele.

Four men aged between 24 and 28 were gunned down in a drive-by shooting.

One suspect has been arrested in the Inanda shooting where six people were killed on 14 January 2022 and a firearm has been seize, said Cele.

“We remain encouraged however, that such police breakthroughs and swift arrests will send a strong message that police are capable and up to the task.

“The removal of these dangerous weapons off our streets is also most welcomed and I am confident it will go along way in ensuring that the proliferation of firearms is curtailed. When guns are removed from the wrong hands, lives are spared.”

Compiled by Vhahangwele Nemakonde