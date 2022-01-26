Four pupils stabbed in KZN school robbery

Citizen Reporter

Four pupils from the Dassenhoek High School in Pinetown, KwaZulu-Natal, have been hospitalised after being stabbed during a robbery on Wednesday.

This after robbers allegedly broke the fence to gain access into the school premises.

“The robbers who were visibly armed with a gun and knives invaded the school and demanded valuables from teachers and pupils. The pupils stood their ground and refused to be bullied by the robbers. Sadly, the pupils were eventually overpowered, terrorised, and stabbed,” said Mshengu in a statement on Wednesday.

The injured learners have been admitted to hospital.

The perpetrators made off with cellphones, money and other valuable items.

One suspect has already been arrested by the police following a criminal case that was opened at KwaNdengezi Police Station. The other two suspects are still at large.

The MEC for Education in KwaZulu-Natal Kwazi Mshengu will visit the school on Thursday

This comes just days after a robbery at Caiphus Nyoka Secondary School in Etwatwa where three suspects approached the school gate in the afternoon and requested that the gate be opened for them under the pretense that they had an appointment with the principal last week.

Upon arrival, the suspects drew firearms and ordered the principal, patroller, administrator and the deputy principal to lie down on the floor, said spokesperson Steve Mabona at the time.

“The suspects allegedly proceeded to assault the principal in front of her colleagues. It is reported by those who witnessed this abuse that the suspects informed the principal she is not wanted by some community members at the school.”

The suspects emptied their victim’s bags and took their car keys, cellphones, and laptops.

Another robbery took place at Leeuwpoort Primary School in Germiston when the school General Assistant was confronted by four armed men last week.

They held him hostage while they ransacked the administration block.

“It is alleged that the four unidentified intruders tied the school General Assistant with an electric cord and made him lie face down on the floor. They demanded all the keys so that they can open all the offices, however, they only managed to open the storeroom and used forced entry into the staff room, admin office, deputy principal’s office as well as the ceiling of the storeroom.”

The suspects made off with a laptop, music sound system, grass trimmer, leaf blower, grinder, sanitisers, nutrition stock, milk packs and R250 petty cash.

According to the education department, they also caused a “significant” amount of damage to the offices they broke into, having also vandalised the camera server and alarm system radio.

The cost estimated value of the damage is yet to be determined.