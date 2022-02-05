Three people shot and killed at Soweto tavern, four others wounded

Citizen Reporter

Gauteng police are on the hunt for suspects after three people were shot and killed on Friday night at a tavern in Soweto.

According to police, at about 9pm members from Protea Glen police station responded to a shooting incident at a tavern in Protea South, Zone 7.

When they arrived at the crime scene, witnesses said a number of suspects entered the tavern and started shooting randomly at the patrons, resulting in seven people being shot at.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Brenda Muridili said two patrons died on the scene, while the third died at a local clinic.

The other four were taken to hospital for medical attention and they are reported to be in a stable condition, she said in a statement on Saturday.

Muridili said police were investigating three counts of murder and four counts of attempted murder.

Police appealed to the public for assistance with the case.

“No one has been arrested yet and we are appealing to anyone with information on the whereabouts of the suspects to kindly contact our Crime Stop number 08600 10111. Callers may remain anonymous.”

Compiled by Thapelo Lekabe.

