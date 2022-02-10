11 suspected illegal miners arrested after shootout with police in Boksburg

Citizen Reporter

Boksburg police arrested 11 suspected illegal miners, with one suspect fatally wounded, after a shootout in Ekurkhuleni on Wednesday.

According to the reports, police received a complaint of a person that had been shot in an open field in Boksburg.

“Upon arrival, they saw a group of suspected illegal miners. More police officers from Boksburg North, Ekurhuleni Trio Task Team, Highway Patrol and Private Security Companies were summoned”, South African Police Service Lieutenant Colonel Mavela Masondo said.

It was alleged that as police units started approaching the suspects, and the armed group began firing gunshots at the police, and a shootout ensued.

The eleven suspected illegal miners were arrested with the assistance of a police chopper.

However, one suspect was critically injured and later succumbed to his gunshot injuries.

“Police recovered three unlicensed firearms and more than 70 rounds of ammunition”, Lieutenant Colonel Masondo said.

The arrested suspects will be charged with possession of unlicensed firearms, possession of unlicensed ammunition, murder and attempted murder.

The suspects are expected to appear at Boksburg Magistrate’s Court soon.

In October last year, a shootout between authorities and hundreds of illegal miners took place at the Lawrence Park mine shaft ventilation in Orkney, North West.

Police said security officers at the shaft had confronted about 300 illegal miners before the shootout ensued.

The miners were apparently trying to get food supplies to their members underground. Media reports estimate that at least “2,000-3,000 miners” are still underground.

The arrests and shooting incidents came after the mine’s management decided to clamp down on illegal mining activities by closing the ventilation shaft, which the zama zama’s had been using to enter and exit various shafts.

Closure of the shaft had effectively cut off food and water supply to the zama zama’s who still remain underground.

