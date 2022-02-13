EMPD officer dies after being hit by speeding car

Citizen Reporter

An Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department Officer (EMPD) died on Sunday morning while on duty after being hit by a speeding vehicle.

EMPD spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Kelebogile Thepa said in a statement the incident took place on the R24/N3 split at the Gillooly’s interchange.

The office, who worked in the freeway unit, was hit after trying to stop a VW Polo in the left lane. The driver fled the scene after hitting the officer.

Fellow officers at the scene pursued the driver, and ended up arresting him in Johannesburg. The driver is currently detained at Befordview police station, and faces charges of culpable homicide, fleeing the scene of an accident, and reckless and negligent driving.

The EMPD said the officer was “young, vibrant, hard working and dedicated”.

“We hope justice will be served and send a stern warning to all those who think they are above the law. This will not bring him back, but will surely console us”, said commander, Lieutenant Colonel Malefofane.

Pedestrian killed in hit and run

On Saturday in Phoenix, KwaZulu-Natal, a woman was run over and killed by a white Isuzu truck.

Reaction Unit South Africa (Rusa) was contacted by passing motorists after the woman was found unresponsive on the side of the road.

The body of a woman who was run over by a truck in KZN. Photo: roadsafety.co.za

She succumbed to her injuries and died at the scene.

Eyewitnesses said the driver sped off after hitting the woman without stopping to assist. No registration number was obtained.

Rusa said an extensive search was conducted for the driver, but that no arrests had been made yet.