WATCH: School teachers attacked, robbed after minibus gets flat tyre

Citizen Reporter

A group of Hoërskool Ermelo teachers were robbed at gunpoint by a group of armed men on Friday night while on their way back from an athletics event in Ermelo, Mpumalanga.

Disturbing footage of the robbery later emerged on social media.

Four female and two male teachers were on their way home when the minibus they were travelling in drove over stones thrown in the road, about 30km before Witbank, reports Middelburg Observer.

The bus got a flat tyre, prompting the two male teachers to get out and change it. It was then that they were attacked by between four and six robbers.

Close call

One teacher, Johan du Plooy, had a gun pushed against his neck, while another robber pointed a gun at fellow colleague Eben Jonker.

The robber pulled the trigger, but the shot didn’t fire, after which du Plooy was hit over the head with a gun.

Two more shots were fired, but no one was hit.

After attacking the men outside, the robbers gained access to the inside of the minibus.

While the robbers demanded cellphones, handbags, laptops and cash, one of the women can be heard whimpering in fear, while another calmly tells the man they do not have cash or laptops on them.

She even asks what else he needs in an attempt to hurry him up, after which he responds “Don’t look at me!”.

One of the female teachers had called her fiancé just after they got a flat tyre when the robbers descended.

She then screamed “hijackers, hijacker, help!” before the phone cut out. The fiancé immediately called Acsu Anti-Crime Seuciryt’s Rico Lohmann and pleaded with him to get to the scene as soon as possible.

On his way to the scene, Lohmann called eMalahleni police, who also went to the scene.

Lohmann helped change the bus’s tyre, and kept the shocked teachers company until they got to the school. Other than shock, no one was hurt.

Almost all the teachers’ phones and handbags were stolen, but the quick-thinking teacher who called her fiancé hid her engagement ring in her underwear.

Translated from Afrikaans by Nica Richards.

This article first appeared on Caxton publication Middelburg Observer by Gerhard Rheeder. Read the original article here.