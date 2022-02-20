Crime intelligence officers among six arrested for alleged armed robberies

Getrude Makhafola

The Hawks arrested six people, including two crime intelligence officers, in connection with a spate of armed robberies across Gauteng.

Investigators received a tip-off about a planned armed robbery in Tshwane by members of an alleged syndicate, and set up a sting operation that included private security personnel on Saturday.

A convoy of vehicles with fake registrations was then spotted in Hatfield by officers, said Hawks spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Philani Nkwalase.

“Upon noticing the police presence, the suspected vehicles dispersed in different directions and a chase ensued. Two suspects in a Caddy were stopped and arrested in Silverton on Pretoria Street near a petrol station.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the Volkswagen Caddy was reported stolen in Pretoria West in October 2021.

“Meanwhile, another team followed a Volkswagen GTI Golf 7 that drove in high speed to evade arrest. When police tried stopping them on Alwyn Road in Nellmuphius, they allegedly shot at the police, who returned fire.”

A constable attached to police crime intelligence in the province was arrested, along with two other occupants in the Golf 7.

The other suspect in the car, a civilian, wore a police uniform. He sustained gunshot wounds and was taken to hospital where he was placed under police guard.

“Another crime intelligence constable was later linked to the syndicate and arrested. She was in possession of a Nissan X Trail from crime intelligence unit, fitted with false registration. The vehicle was also seized for further investigation,” said Nkwalase.

The intelligence officer wore a Hawks’ branded t-shirt that Nkwalase said was fake.

“What the suspect was wearing is not how Hawks’ t-shirt looks like, the branding is wrongly printed and not displayed correctly. It is fake.”

An illegal firearm and other fake Hawks’ branded clothing such as caps were seized from the Golf 7.

They face including conspiracy to commit armed robbery, attempted murder, possession of illegal firearm and ammunition, possession of stolen car and impersonating police.

The group is expected to appear in the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

