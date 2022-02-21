More than five people killed in shootout with cops in Joburg

Vhahangwele Nemakonde

More than five people have been killed in a shootout with police officers near the South Rand Hospital on Monday afternoon.

Police spokesperson Captain Mavela Masondo confirmed the incident and said Police Minister Bheki Cele would provide more information during a media briefing on Monday evening.

According to Netcare 911’s Shawn Herbst, two police officers were also shot during the incident.

“Shortly after 4pm, Netcare 911 received information regarding a shoorting, possibly a hostage situation, at a location near the South Rand Hospital. When medics arrived on scene, there was a full gun fight that had broken out between the suspects, SAPS and JMPD. Two police officers have been shot, and found in a critical condition, due to the nature of their injuries they were airlifted to specialist hospitals in Gauteng,”Herbst told Newzroom Afrika.

It is understood that officers were dealing with a hostage situation.

@Abramjee, Active crime scene at the Hill, Linmeyer area, on the same street as South Rand Hospital. 5 Robbers managed to hit #Saint Martin school. According to people on the ground, 2 managed to got away, 1 was injured & other 2 have taken a woman hostage in her house. pic.twitter.com/wMj7lJZCef— Serge T. Moundanga (@SergeTachini) February 21, 2022

This is a developing story