Woman nabbed with cocaine and heroin in luggage and shoes at Cape Town Airport

Kgomotso Phooko

A 28-year-old women was arrested in possession of cocaine and heroin on Tuesday, 22 February at the Cape Town International Airport.

According to the police, they swiftly acted on a tip-off that led to the successful drug bust and arrest of a suspect.

The suspect was intercepted after a tip-off was made to an integrated multi-disciplinary operation which includes the Hawks, South Africa Narcotics Enforcement Bureau (SANEB) together with Crime Intelligence and custom division from the South African Revenue Services ( SARS).

They were alerted to a suspect travelling from Sao Paulo, Brazil to Cape Town, with the suspect said to be travelling on Qatar Airlines. Upon searching the woman’s luggage, authorities allegedly found more than 2,7 Kg of cocaine and 200 grams of heroin which was also found concealed in her shoes.

She was immediately placed under arrest, the drugs she was found in possession of amounted to a street value of R870 000.

The Acting Provincial Head of the Hawks in the Western Cape, praised the team for the bust.

“This is an indication of the capacity and capabilities of the joint security forces to decisively deal with numerous attempts to use as a thoroughfare for drug smuggling.” said Brigadier Mushavhaduvha Ramovha.

According to the police, the suspect is expected to appear at the Bellville magistrate court today, while police conduct further investigations.

