Rosettenville CIT shootout update: 11th suspect arrested

Lethabo Malatsi

The eleventh suspect was nabbed by the National CIT Task Team in Phomolong, Tembisa in connection to the Rosettenville shootout.

The 42-year-old suspect joins the ten gang members who were arrested during a cash-in-transit (CIT) shootout on Monday 21 February.

During the shootout, five suspects were injured, and five police officers were critically injured.

The 11th suspect is believed to be the shooter who opened fire on the police helicopter during the horrific Rosettenville cash van robbery.

As per reports, the CIT robber was boldly approached by the National CIT Task Team in Phomolong, after they [the National CIT team] received a crime intelligence regarding the suspect.

The man was then detained by the task team.

A suspect who shot at the police chopper during the Rosettenville #CITRobbery attempt, has been arrested in Tembisa. Police also seized rifles, ammunition, police and G4S bullet proof vests. pic.twitter.com/d1m8WoHvdc— Yusuf Abramjee (@Abramjee) February 23, 2022

ALSO READ: Number of suspects killed during foiled CIT heist rises to 8

According to the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) spokesperson Grace Langa, the man’s nationality is not yet known.

The 42-year-old was also found in possession of a 9mm pistol.

During the multi-disciplinary operation, the SA Police Service (Saps) reportedly seized five pistols, four assault rifles, ammunition, G4S bulletproof vests, and police uniforms from the criminal’s house.

The suspect is expected to appear at the Tembisa Magistrate’s Court on 25 February, Friday [Tomorrow].

Shootout with police in Boksburg

In an unrelated shootout in Boksburg involving illegal miners and Saps back in February, eleven illegal miners were arrested and one suspect was fatally wounded.

As per reports, police received a complaint of a person that had been shot in an open field in Boksburg.

“Upon arrival, they saw a group of suspected illegal miners.

“Police officers from Boksburg North, Ekurhuleni Trio Task Team, Highway Patrol and Private Security Companies were summoned”, Saps Lieutenant Colonel Mavela Masondo said.

Police units reportedly approached the suspects, and the armed group began firing gunshots at the police. However, one suspect was critically injured and later succumbed to his injuries.

“Police recovered three unlicensed firearms and more than 70 rounds of ammunition”, Lieutenant Colonel Masondo said at the time.

ALSO READ: Rosettenville: Owner of house was warned against renting rooms to criminals