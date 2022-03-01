New ID boss Andrea Johnson much more than just woman behind Gerrie Nel

Citizen Reporter

Advocate Andrea Johnson became known to South Africans and the world during the murder trial of Paralympian Oscar Pistorious.

She was the woman behind then-state prosecutor Gerrie Nel and was seen slipping notes to Nel in the state’s case against the Blade Runner.

Formidable Johnson no pushover

Notably, after reading Johnson’s notes, Nel was undoubtedly armed with ammunition to deliver the specialised grilling we’ve come to love about one of South Africa’s most prominent state prosecutors.

But that is not Johnson’s only claim to fame.

The straight-talking, no-nonsense advocate earned her stripes while investigating organised crime with the now-defunct Scorpions. At the time, she was at the centre of investigations into former disgraced police commissioner Jackie Selebi.

PRETORIA, SOUTH AFRICA – NOVEMBER 27: Peet van der Spuy, Investigating Officer, Advocate Gerrie Nel and Advocate Andrea Johnson at the North Gauteng High Court on November 27, 2013, in Pretoria, South Africa. the murder of Chanelle (Photo by Gallo Images / Foto24 / Herman Verwey)

She led the prosecutions into Selebi and deceased former mining magnate Brett Kebble.

Johnson is currently the acting special director of the Priority Crimes Litigation Unit and the coordinator of the Organised Crime Component in the NPA.

She was also one of 15 candidates shortlisted to replace former National Prosecuting Authority boss Shaun Abrahams.

In its statement on Johnson’s appointment, the NPA said that her background in the Scorpions would prove particularly useful in leading the Investigating Directorate (ID).

“She led a team of senior prosecutors and investigators that dealt successfully with complex forensic investigations on financial matters. This unique experience with the [Scorpions] is hugely significant to the current leadership required to take the ID forward,” said the NPA statement.

Smear Campaign

Sometimes it feels as if South Africa’s security cluster is cursed with tainted appointments.

On the eve of Johnson’s appointment, the Mail and Guardian reported that Johnson was embroiled in cover-up claims with an alleged crooked cop over phone calls.

Brigadier James Ramanjalum was arrested on fraud and corruption charges in June 2020.

Phone records show that he’d been in contact with Johnson shortly after his arrest.

The Daily Maverick reported that it had seen Johnson’s affidavit to the NPA.

She explained that she met Ramanjalum through meetings of the National Core Command Group set up in March 2020 to monitor and implement Covid-19 pandemic regulations.

After Ramanjalum was arrested, his daughter contacted Johnson to ask for help for her and her younger brother.

“I asked if they had somewhere they could stay, and she said her brother would perhaps go to a friend’s house but that she would have to stay at home with the helper.

“I indicated that if she did not feel safe, they were to let me know and that if they needed help with food, she could let me know,” Johnson wrote, noting that at least one other member of the command group also offered to assist Ramanjalum’s children with food if needed.

“I did not speak to her, her brother, or the brigadier about the case, as it was not something I would have done,” Johnson stated.

The timing of these accusations against Johnson are said to be suspicious because they appear to be the sole public blemish on the prosecutor’s otherwise unimpeachable reputation.

“Considering the current climate in which the ID operates, we expect these unjustified attacks to continue,” the NPA said.

Compiled by Narissa Subramoney

NOW READ: Ramaphosa appoints Andrea Johnson as new head of Investigating Directorate