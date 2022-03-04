Four SAPS members who stole man’s dagga facing charges of extortion

Kgomotso Phooko

Four SAPS members were arrested last night on charges of extortion, theft and defeating the ends of justice.

Three of the men are sergeants aged 37, 40 and 44, while the fourth is a 32 year old constable. They are all members of the Khayelitsha Tactical Response Team.

They were arrested after an incident on 18 February 2022, when they stopped a vehicle in Eersterivier during a routine search. It is alleged that the accused found 6kg of dagga and cash inside the vehicle.

“Instead of placing the driver under arrest, they persuaded him to take them to his residence in Muizenberg and pay for his freedom.” Said Colonel André Traut.

It is reported that they discovered more dagga and cash at his residence, which they confiscated but failed to submit to evidence.

They were arrested following an investigation by the Anti-Corruption Team, after the man went to report his ordeal to the police.

“The police will not harbour criminals amongst our ranks, and every endeavour will be made to purge SAPS from undesirable individuals,” said Traut

The four suspects are set to appear in court on Friday morning in Fish Hoek.

ALSO READ: Police officers facing charges of extortion and theft