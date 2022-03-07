KZN transport department burgled, state-issued firearms stolen

Narissa Subramoney

Two KwaZulu-Natal transport department offices in Durban and Eshowe were burgled at the weekend.

In the Rossburgh office in Durban, burglars attacked a security guard on duty, leading to the temporary closure of the testing station.

On Sunday evening, another Transport Department office in Eshowe was also broken into.

Burglars handcuffed the security guard and went on to steal seven state firearms and keys for state vehicles.

“Both cases are receiving priority in terms of the police investigation,” said KZN Transport MEC Peggy Nkonyeni.

Nkonyeni expressed anger at the fact that criminals are now targeting state institutions.

“The modus operandi seems similar in these two incidents.

“We are concerned that state institutions are being targeted,” said Nkonyeni.

“To have state firearms in the hands of criminals is dangerous. We appeal to the police to urgently find these criminals and recover state assets,” she added.

The KZN transport department has also assigned a management team to visit the two centres to investigate measures on how to improve security.

Nkonyeni also called on members of the community with information to work with the police in resolving this matter speedily.

