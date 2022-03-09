Limpopo police nab truck driver transporting abalone worth R9 million

Kgomotso Phooko

Police in Limpopo have arrested a suspect for being in possession of abalone with an estimated value of R9 million.

The suspect was apprehended on Wednesday morning while travelling on the N1 north in Westernburg, Polokwane.

The arrest came after an operation was carried out by the SAPS Crime Intelligence team around Polokwane.

“The Hawks Serious Organised Crime Investigations team, the local criminal record centre as well as operational response services operationalised information about illicit activities when they embarked on an operation around the city of Polokwane,” said the acting provincial commissioner Major General Jan Scheepers.

The police stopped the truck to inspect the contents inside, which led to the discovery of 76 boxes of abalone.

“The exhibits were handed over to inspectors attached to the department of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries for safe keeping and disposal thereof,” said Scheepers.

They also confiscated the truck, that is valued around R500 000.

“These types of operations will continue as part of concerted efforts by the police in Limpopo to bring smuggling of valuable protected species to a stop,’ said Scheepers.

The police are pursuing further investigations, and the 35-year-old suspect is expected to appear in Polokwane Magistrate’s Court soon.

Fire leads to illegal plant

In November last, police recovered abalone with a street value of more than R1 million after responding to a house fire.

According to a statement from the SAPS’ Priscilla Naidu, police in Motherwell, Eastern Cape stumbled upon a massive abalone processing facility after a gas explosion caused the building in which it operated to go up in flames.

No suspect was found on the scene, and it was discovered the house was rented out.

Nelson Mandela Bay District commissioner Brigadier Thandiswa Kupiso issued a warning about the dangers of facilities such as these, and said homeowners should be careful about who they rent to.

