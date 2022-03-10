Limpopo: Serial rapist gets four life terms plus 130 years

Kgomotso Phooko

Communities from Olifantshoek near Magoro village in Limpopo can rest a bit easier after a serial rapist has been sent to prison for the rest of his life after imposing a reign of terror on residents that lasted for 6 years.

The 31 year old, Tiyani Khosa, was handed four life sentence plus 130 years in prison by Judge Frans Kgomo on 9 March at the Thohoyandou High Court.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said the incidents took place between 12 December 2010 to 02 September 2016.

He was convicted on five counts of housebreaking with intent to commit rape, six counts of robbery with aggravating circumstances and six counts of rape.

Evidence submitted by Advocate Nnyambeni Robert Nekhambe showed that some of the victims were raped more than once.

Victims targeted

The accused had a victim type, he would target young girls staying alone and single parents who lived with young children.

He terrorised the villages of Mamaila, Olifantshoek, Njakanjaka, Sephukubje and Masakona in Limpopo.

The accused would carry a knife, panga and a firearm when breaking into the homes of the victims.

During the trial he had pleaded not guilty on all seventeen counts.

The state witnesses had testified that his face was covered with a balaclava when he attacked them, so the victims could not identify him.

The accused also reportedly had previous rape convictions.

ALSO READ: Serial rapist gets multiple life terms in jail

DNA evidence says otherwise

He was linked to the crimes through DNA evidence.

“During the trial, the state-led Advocate Nnyambeni Robert Nekhambele, managed to prove beyond reasonable doubt that the accused Tiyani Khosa was convicted as charged,” the NPA statement read.

Nekhambele said that the accused was not found to be remorseful and that one of his victims was under the age of 16 years.

Judge Kgomo stated that the attacks on the victims were well calculated and pre-planned.

He further indicated that there was no substantial and compelling circumstances to impose a lesser judgement than the prescribed sentence.

The sentences in the count of housebreaking with intent to rape were ordered to run concurrently with sentences of rape.

ALSO READ: Serial rapist sentenced to seven life terms and 173 years in jail