Mpumalanga police sergeant killed in a shootout, six suspects nabbed

Citizen Reporter

A Mpumalanga police sergeant was killed in a shootout between the South African Police Service (Saps) and alleged suspects.

The incident occurred on Friday, 25 March, at about 11am at Kabokweni, a town in Mpumalanga’s Ehlanzeni District Municipality.

According to Saps provincial commissioner in Mpumalanga Lieutenant General Semakaleng Manamela, police received intelligence about 15 suspects at a guesthouse in Kabokweni.

Kabokweni police members acted upon the call, however, once the suspects noticed the officials; they began to flee while firing gunshots towards the police.

A shootout ensued between police and suspects. The 37-year-old sergeant, identified as Enock Themba Nsimba, was caught in the crossfire.

He was transported to hospital but later succumbed to his gunshot wounds. One of the suspects was also injured during the shootout.

“A total of eight firearms with ammunition were also confiscated, including an AK-47 rifle as well as two other rifles and five pistols were seized,” Manamela said.

Six of the suspects were nabbed and are expected to appear at the Kabokweni Magistrate’s Court in Mpumalanga on Monday, 28 March.

Edenvale shootout

The events in Mpumalanga come after a shootout between six robbers and police officials last week that left four dead and one critically wounded.

Police members were patrolling in the area when they received intelligence regarding a robbery at Studio 88 at Stone Ridge Mall, Edenvale, east of Johannesburg.

It was alleged the suspects started firing at the police officials; and a shootout ensued.

Four of the suspects were killed in the shootout, one was critically injured and another was arrested.

It was reported the men were found the men lying motionless inside a light motor vehicle riddled with bullet holes.

The four suspects were declared dead at the scene. The critically injured suspect was taken to hospital. The stolen goods have been recovered and three firearms seized.