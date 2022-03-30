Man allegedly hangs son, ends own life after accusing wife of cheating

Citizen Reporter

The community of Schoemansdal, Mpumalanga awoke to disturbing news that a father had allegedly killed his son before ending his own life.

Mpumalanga News reports the father, Xolani Hlebeya, recorded a short video of himself explaining his decision to end his and his son’s lives, which he shared on social media.

In the video, his son can be seen hanging from the roof.

Provincial police spokesperson Brigadier Selvy Mohlala said current information suggests Hlebeya had an argument with his wife over the phone.

After receiving a message from Hlebeya saying he wanted to kill their son, the wife informed her father-in-law.

The father-in-law and a neighbour reportedly went to the house to check on Hlebeya, but received no answer when they knocked on the door.

After forcing the kitchen door open and searching the house, they found the child with stab wounds and Hlebeya hanging from the garage roof.

In a series of videos that have since gone viral, Hlebeya accuses his wife of cheating, and said life had been difficult after losing his job.

“We also received information that the wife was admitted to the hospital and is currently processing the incident”, Mohlala said.

Both Hlebeya and the child have since been laid to rest.

A murder docket and an inquest have been opened, and the case is currently being investigated.

Edited by Nica Richards.

This article first appeared on Caxton publication Mpumalanga News, by Nothando Makhubela. Read the original article here.